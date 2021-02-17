More Than 88.5 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India

-
The COVID19 vaccination coverage to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 88.5 lakhs doses, a latest update noted yesterday. A total of 88,57,341 vaccine doses were administered through 1,90,665 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.
This includes 61,29,745 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 2,16,339 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 25,11,257 FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.
