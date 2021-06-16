Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gains for third straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 249.55, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 156.87% in last one year as compared to a 59.62% jump in NIFTY and a 64.79% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 249.55, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 15772.7. The Sensex is at 52480.07, down 0.56%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has gained around 3.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10754.4, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 204.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 144.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

