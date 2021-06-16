WABCO India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sagar Cements Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, BASF India Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2021.

Sagar Cements Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, BASF India Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2021.

WABCO India Ltd spiked 11.76% to Rs 7700.1 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 433 shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd soared 11.05% to Rs 1146.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10971 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd surged 8.04% to Rs 430.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22299 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd advanced 7.57% to Rs 2743.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4495 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd exploded 7.53% to Rs 152.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)