Century Extrusions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd, Smartlink Holdings Ltd and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2021.

Century Extrusions Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 10.08 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 464.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5292 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 41.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7883 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd rose 19.96% to Rs 115.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6242 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd spurt 18.40% to Rs 576.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1190 shares in the past one month.

