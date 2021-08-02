Motilal Oswal Financial Services and its subsidiaries receives ratings action from CRISIL

Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced that CRISIL has made revision in the credit rating outlook on long term debt instruments of material subsidiaries of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Company) namely Motilal Oswal Home Finance and Motilal Oswal Finvest, to 'CRISIL AA-/Positive' from 'CRISIL AA-/Stable'.

Further, CRISIL has reaffirmed the Credit Rating of CRISIL A1+ on commercial paper of the Company and said material subsidiaries.

The revision in outlook factors Motilal Oswal group's ability to scale-up of operations in each of its businesses with greater diversification and presence across multiple segments in financial services and improvement in core earnings.

The rating also continues to reflect the group's healthy capitalisation and its strong market position in its businesses.

