Wonderla Holidays to reopen Bangalore Park

From 12 Aug

Wonderla Holidays is all set to reopen Wonderla Bangalore Park from 12 August 2021. As part of the reopening initiative, Wonderla is giving a limited offer where the visitors can enjoy a fun-filled day at the park for just Rs. 799 (inclusive of GST), with access to all land and water rides. The theme park will be open only on Thursday to Sunday from 11 am onwards.

Following the guidelines and best practices issued by the Karnataka government on 25 July 2021, the park will function with 50 % capacity and Wonderla is the first amusement park secured COV -safe certification by Bureau Veritas India. Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through Wonderla Website: bookings.wonderla.com and the bookings are open now.

