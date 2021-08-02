Steel Strips Wheels achieves record sales performance in July 2021

-
Steel Strips Wheels achieved highest ever Net turnover of Rs 306.12 crore in July 2027 vs Rs 110.35 crore in July 2020, recording a growth of 177.41% YOY and achieved Gross turnover of Rs 372.22 crore in July 2021 Vs 132.75 crore in July 2020, there by recording a growth of 180.39% YOY.
Export segment volume rose 164%.
The export segment achieved highest ever sales and crossed 100 crore first time ever in July 2021.
