Mphasis gains after Q4 FY22 PAT spurts 10% QoQ to Rs 397 cr

Mphasis rose 1.66% to Rs 2,841.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 9.61% to Rs 392.07 crore on a 4.92% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,277.67 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) grew 7.51% to Rs 515.62 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 479.57 crore in Q3 December 2021. The total expenses increased by 4.72% to Rs 2,801.19 crore in Q4 March 2022 as compared to Rs 2,674.79 crore in Q3 December 2021.

Mphasis' consolidated net profit surged 17.59% to Rs 1,430.88 crore on a 23.03% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,961.44 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Gross Revenue grew 4.8% Q-o-Q and 29.6% Y-o-Y on reported basis to Rs 3,240 crore (i.e. $431 million) in Q4 FY22 and grew 4.3% Q-o-Q and 26.8% Y-o-Y in a constant currency basis. Direct revenue grew 5.2% Q-o-Q and 40.7% Y-o-Y on a reported basis to Rs 3,020 crore (i.e. $401 million) in Q4 FY22 and grew 4.7% Q-o-Q and 37.6% Y-o-Y in a constant currency basis. New TCV wins stood at $347 million in Q4 FY22 in direct.

Nitin Rakesh, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Mphasis, said, We have had a fourth straight strong quarter of 30%+ Direct growth in FY22. We continue to stay optimistic on the current demand environment, while we are keeping an eye on macro and geopolitical headwinds. Consistent and broadbased growth continue to be our mantra, as we prioritize growth and stability.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 46 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31 March 2022, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mphasis is an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services.

