Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 182.43 points or 0.75% at 24572.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Kopran Ltd (up 3.69%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 3.63%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 2.9%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 2.86%),Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.17%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.15%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 1.86%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.73%), and Venus Remedies Ltd (up 1.58%).

On the other hand, Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.66%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 2.63%), and Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 2.6%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.34 or 0.17% at 57621.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 55.7 points or 0.32% at 17300.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 6.99 points or 0.02% at 28771.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.18 points or 0.12% at 8640.23.

On BSE,1687 shares were trading in green, 1143 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

