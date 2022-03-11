Colgate-Palmolive (India) names Prabha Narasimhan as CEO

-
-
The leading oral care products maker announced to appoint former HUL executive director Prabha Narasimhan as its managing director and CEO.The present managing director and CEO Ram Raghavan is promoted to the global enterprise oral care role for parent firm.
In a filing to the exchanges on Thursdaythe maker of Colgate toothpaste said the nomination & remuneration committee of the board of directors of the company, noted that effective 16 April 2022, Ram Raghavan, managing director & CEO of the company has been promoted to president, enterprise oral care, for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) and will be based out of its headquarter at New York.
The company also announced the appointment of Prabha Narasimhan as managing director and chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) effective from 1 September 2022.
The board of directors will consider the aforesaid matters at its forthcoming board meeting.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the 'Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.
The company reported 2% rise in net profit to Rs 252 crore on a 4% increase in sales to Rs 1,271 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) were almost flat at Rs 1496 on the BSE.
