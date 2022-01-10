Mphasis Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3182.55, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 87.3% in last one year as compared to a 24% rally in NIFTY and a 41.91% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3182.55, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 17960.9. The Sensex is at 60221.62, up 0.8%.Mphasis Ltd has lost around 1.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38139.85, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3198, down 1.66% on the day. Mphasis Ltd jumped 87.3% in last one year as compared to a 24% rally in NIFTY and a 41.91% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 49.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

