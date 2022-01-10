Tata Power Company Ltd in demand

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.7, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 179.35% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% jump in NIFTY and a 38.02% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.7, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 17977.4. The Sensex is at 60293.97, up 0.92%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23577.7, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 255.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 233.5, up 1.28% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 179.35% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% jump in NIFTY and a 38.02% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)