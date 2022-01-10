Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 1.56 points or 0.02% at 7743.67 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 0.91%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.8%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.22%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.17%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.14%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 7.22%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 6.55%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 6.15%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 511.87 or 0.86% at 60256.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 157.05 points or 0.88% at 17969.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 333.14 points or 1.11% at 30365.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 61.83 points or 0.69% at 9022.37.

On BSE,2627 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

