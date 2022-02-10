MRF Q3 PAT tumbles 71% YoY to Rs 149 cr

On a consolidated basis, the tyre maker's net profit fell 71.30% to Rs 149.39 crore on 6% increase in net sales to Rs 4,920.13 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Profit before tax slumped 70.69% year-on-year to Rs 202.34 crore in Q3 December 2021.

Total expenses rose 19.24% to Rs 4,787.33 crore with cost of raw materials consumed rising 14.44% to Rs 3,035.65 crore during the period under review.

The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

The board has approved the re-appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 4 May 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyre, tubes, flaps, tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

