Volumes spurt at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd registered volume of 6.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92121 shares

Quess Corp Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 February 2022.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd registered volume of 6.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92121 shares. The stock rose 1.24% to Rs.208.75. Volumes stood at 59929 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd recorded volume of 10 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.51% to Rs.660.70. Volumes stood at 38424 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd witnessed volume of 71757 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13696 shares. The stock dropped 0.99% to Rs.4,617.00. Volumes stood at 29870 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd notched up volume of 41.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.25 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.59% to Rs.728.50. Volumes stood at 6.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd saw volume of 73.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.13% to Rs.683.15. Volumes stood at 14.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)