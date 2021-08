MRPL shareholders to mull fund raising on 4th Sept

The company is planning to raise upto Rs 5,000 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures/bonds.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) said its 33rd annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Saturday, 4 September 2021, wherein it will seek shareholders' approval to raise upto Rs 5,000 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ bonds.

Shares of MRPL were trading 2.68% lower at Rs 41.70 on BSE.

MRPL is a subsidiary of ONGC and schedule 'A' Miniratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The PSU company posted a net loss of Rs 229.17 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared toa net loss of Rs 725.47 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 156.6% to Rs 11,245 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)