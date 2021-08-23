Volumes jump at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 66.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15871 shares

UltraTech Cement Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 August 2021.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 66.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15871 shares. The stock dropped 0.36% to Rs.1,465.65. Volumes stood at 13504 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd notched up volume of 4.5 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 49.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9123 shares. The stock slipped 1.89% to Rs.7,349.35. Volumes stood at 5119 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd recorded volume of 12.88 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 25.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50164 shares. The stock lost 2.15% to Rs.681.50. Volumes stood at 67477 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd notched up volume of 32.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 19.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.76% to Rs.106.20. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 60.74 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 18.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.94% to Rs.138.85. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)