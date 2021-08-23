TVS Motor launches TVS NTORQ 125 in Bangladesh

The automobile company on Monday announced the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter in Dhaka.

TVS said TVS NTORQ 125 has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree. It also marks the launch of an exclusive technology platform - TVS SMARTXONNECT.

Commenting on the launch, R Dilip, president of International Business TVS Motor Company said, TVS Motor Company has always placed utmost importance on developing products with best-in-class technology to cater to the aspirations of our customers. With the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition, we are bringing an attractive, innovative and advanced product for the youth of Bangladesh. The scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z across the globe and with its performance, style and technology, we are confident that it will carve a niche in the scooter segment of the country.

TVS NTORQ 125 gets the new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine that churns out 6.9kW at 7,500 rpm and 10.5Nm at 5,500 rpm. The additional valve in the engine accentuates the performance of the scooter which boasts of a top speed of 95 kmph and an excellent acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds.

In a separate announcement, TVS Motor informed that Prince Peter Rajapaksha Asirvatham has resigned as independent director of the company and consequently as member of the audit committee and corporate social responsibility committee effective 20 August 2021 due to his declining personal health in last few months.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.

TVS Motor Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.72 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 182.79 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 141.80% to Rs 4,689.34 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,939.65 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor were trading 0.91% lower at Rs 506 on BSE.

