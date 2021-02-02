MRPL slips after recording loss of Rs 214 crore in Q3 FY21

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) fell 1.97% to Rs 34.75 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 213.65 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 150.79 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales declined 44% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,893.37 crore during the quarter. Pre-tax loss in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 326.95 crore as against Rs 303.15 crore in Q3 December 2019.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 71.01 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 36.64 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales in the third quarter fell by 44.7% YoY to Rs 7,951.53 crore. EBITDA shrunk by 45.2% to Rs 183 crore during the quarter from Rs 334 crore recorded in the corresponding period last fiscal.

MRPL's gross refining margin (GRM) was at $3.26 per barrel in Q3 December 2020, up by 2.2% from $3.19 per barrel in Q3 December 2019. The company's throughput declined by 1% to 3.08 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the third quarter from 4.07 MMT in the same period last year.

The capacity utilization gradually improved during the current quarter compared with the previous quarter of current year.

The company has taken many initiatives to improve the revenue available from marketing margins. Domestic sales of petroleum products have been increased by entering into new agreements with oil marketing companies. To capture retail margins, MRPL is focused on setting up its own retail outlets and the same is being expedited.

MRPL's management has assessed the potential impact of COVID-19 based on the current circumstances and expects no significant Impact on the continuity of the operations of the business on long term basis.

The company is positive on long-term business outlook as well as its financial position. However, the company is closely monitoring any material changes to future economic conditions.

MRPL is a subsidiary of ONGC and schedule 'A' Miniratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)