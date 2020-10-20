Britannia, Wipro, ACC, HDFC Life in focus

Britannia Industries posted a 23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 498.13 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 404.22 crore reported in Q2 September 2019. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,419.11 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising 12% from Rs 3,048.84 recorded in Q2 September 2019.

Wipro announced that it has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

ACC's consolidated net profit rose 20.26% to Rs 363.85 crore on 0.26% increase in net sales to Rs 3537.31 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported 6.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 327.83 crore on 89.6% increase in total income to Rs 16,426.03 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures received the subscription amount of Rs 1,837.50 crore from TPG Asia VII SF Pte. Ltd. (TPG) and allotted 26,932,942 equity shares to TPG.

MRPL board has approved acquisition of 1,24,66,53,746 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals (OMPL), a subsidiary of MRPL from ONGC (an existing shareholder of OMPL). MRPL was holding 51.0017% of the paid up equity of OMPL, which has been increased to 99.9998% pursuant to the acquisition of equity shares from ONGC.

Bank of Baroda said that a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of whole time Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on 23 October 2020 to consider raising of capital funds through issue of capital debt instruments.

