MRPL gains on fund raising plan

-
ALSO READ
MRPL gains after board approves acquisition of OMPL's shares from ONGC
MRPL gains after shareholders approve fund raising
Mangaluru Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd extends help to migrant workers
MRPL slips after reverse turnaround in Q4
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Spikes 4.02%, S&P BSE Energy index Rises 2.59%
-
MRPL rose 7.04% to Rs 28.85 after the company said its board in its meeting on 29 October 2020 will consider raising up to Rs 5000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
At the same meeting, the board will also consider the company's second quarter results.
Earlier this week, MRPL said its board has approved acquisition of the remaining 49% in ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals from ONGC. The board of MRPL approved the acquisition of 1,24,66,53,746 equity shares of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals (OMPL) from ONGC, an existing shareholder of OMPL.
OMPL, a subsidiary of MRPL, is a joint venture between ONGC and MRPL, set up for value addition of excess naphtha and aromatic streams available from MRPL refinery. The complex is the largest single stream unit in Asia to produce 914 KTPA Para-xylene and 283 KTPA Benzene.
Shares of MRPL have surged 13.58% in five trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 25.4 on 15 October 2020.
MRPL is a subsidiary of ONGC and schedule 'A' Miniratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. As of 30 September 2020, ONGC held 71.63% and HPCL held 16.96% stake in MRPL.
Shares of ONGC were up 1.33% at Rs 68.75 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU