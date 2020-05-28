L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 174.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 1197.95 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 174.01% to Rs 53.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 1197.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1008.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.82% to Rs 184.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 4146.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3890.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

