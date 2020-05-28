L T Foods standalone net profit rises 63.04% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
TVS Motor Company standalone net profit declines 44.80% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 572.07 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 63.04% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 572.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 573.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.29% to Rs 85.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 2350.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2192.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales572.07573.14 0 2350.072192.56 7 OPM %5.707.05 -7.307.55 - PBDT28.9221.53 34 139.10106.58 31 PBT20.1315.05 34 112.6583.22 35 NP15.579.55 63 85.1654.49 56

