L T Foods standalone net profit rises 63.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of L T Foods rose 63.04% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 572.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 573.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.29% to Rs 85.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 2350.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2192.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

