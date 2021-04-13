Muthoot Finance gains as board approves interim dividend

-
-
Muthoot Finance rose 1.19% to Rs 1,173.40 after the NBFC's board approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.
The company has fixed 23 April 2021 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.
At the current market price, this translates into a dividend yield of 1.70%.
The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration, the company said in a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday, 12 April 2021.
Muthoot Finance is the largest gold financing company in India in terms of loan portfolio.
