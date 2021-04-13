NBCC (India) gains on bagging contract as PMC consultant

NBCC (India) rose 2.78% to Rs 42.45 after the company said it has been engaged as project management consultant for the construction of FCIL office building at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on 9 April 2021.

NBCC (India) is the project management consultant (PMC) for a project worth Rs 65.10 crore charging a PMC fee of 7%.

NBCC (India)'s consolidated net profit surged 74.6% to Rs 96.98 crore on 8.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,078.18 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in the company.

