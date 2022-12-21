Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1105.65, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.5% in last one year as compared to a 7.87% gain in NIFTY and a 12.36% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1105.65, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 18290.05. The Sensex is at 61361.48, down 0.55%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 4.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19222.3, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

