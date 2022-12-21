Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd and Gyscoal Alloys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 December 2022.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 46.3 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14871 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd soared 17.12% to Rs 63.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3497 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd surged 16.65% to Rs 101.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2906 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd gained 15.64% to Rs 18.41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25030 shares in the past one month.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd rose 13.64% to Rs 4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

