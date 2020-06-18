Muthoot Finance spurts after stellar Q4 numbers

Muthoot Finance jumped 11.84% to Rs 1118.60 after consolidated net profit jumped 53% to Rs 829.37 crore on 26.1% rise in total income to Rs 2633.58 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 1127.95 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 33.5% from Rs 845.14 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense fell 2.4% to Rs 294.12 crore during the quarter. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 June 2020.

Consolidated loan assets under management increased by 22% YoY at Rs 46,871 crore for FY20. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 25.47% in FY20 as against 26.05% in FY19.

Commenting on the results M G George Muthoot, Chairman stated, "We are glad to announce that consolidated loan assets of the Group grew by 22% at Rs.46,871crs during FY20 as against last year of Rs 38,304 crore. Consolidated Profit increased by 51% at Rs 3,169 crore during FY20 as against last year of Rs 2,103 crore. During the quarter, gold loan portfolio of Muthoot Finance increased by Rs 3,113 crore to Rs.41,611 crore. Standalone profit of Muthoot Finance for the year ended 31 March 2020 increased by 53% at Rs 3,018 crore."

George Alexander Muthoot, managing director said, "The company could open majority of its branches since April 20 and as of now all branches are functioning normally. Disbursements and collections have normalized and we are expecting increase in disbursement once movement of people increases and economic activity level picks up. Company continues to maintain adequate liquidity to meet all repayment obligations. We have been able to raise fresh Commercial paper, NCDs, Bank limits etc. We are looking to grow gold loan business by about 15% for the whole year."

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Muthoot Finance is the largest gold financing company in India in terms of loan portfolio.

