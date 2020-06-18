Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 14.97 points or 1.01% at 1498.47 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 14.94%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.02%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.31%),Siemens Ltd (up 2%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 1.13%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.1%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.06%), CESC Ltd (up 0.85%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.82%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.87%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 9.9 or 0.03% at 33498.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 points or 0.01% at 9880.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.22 points or 1.01% at 12053.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.37 points or 0.61% at 4176.91.

On BSE,1203 shares were trading in green, 525 were trading in red and 70 were unchanged.

