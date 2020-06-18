Telecom shares spurt

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 12.03 points or 0.93% at 1303.43 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, ITI Ltd (up 14.55%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 13.65%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 9.93%),HFCL Ltd (up 5%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.95%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.46%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.03%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.7%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 1.79%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 9.9 or 0.03% at 33498.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 points or 0.01% at 9880.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.22 points or 1.01% at 12053.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.37 points or 0.61% at 4176.91.

On BSE,1203 shares were trading in green, 525 were trading in red and 70 were unchanged.

