Wipro named a Leader in Salesforce Implementation Services

Wipro announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment.

To qualify for this IDC MarketScape, companies are required to have at least 300 Salesforce certified professionals as on 31 May 2021.

Eligible firms were evaluated based on IDC's comprehensive framework and a set of parameters expected to be most conducive to delivering short- and long-term success with Salesforce implementation services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)