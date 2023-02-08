Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.810.85 -5 OPM %9.889.41 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.050.03 67
