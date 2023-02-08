Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.810.859.889.410.080.080.050.030.050.03

