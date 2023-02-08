Filatex Fashions standalone net profit rises 1109.38% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 41.95 croreNet profit of Filatex Fashions rose 1109.38% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.9534.85 20 OPM %13.472.07 -PBDT5.330.54 887 PBT5.220.43 1114 NP3.870.32 1109
