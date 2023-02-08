Filatex Fashions standalone net profit rises 1109.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 41.95 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions rose 1109.38% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41.9534.8513.472.075.330.545.220.433.870.32

