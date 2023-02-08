JUST IN
IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 475.69% in the December 2022 quarter
Filatex Fashions standalone net profit rises 1109.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 41.95 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions rose 1109.38% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.9534.85 20 OPM %13.472.07 -PBDT5.330.54 887 PBT5.220.43 1114 NP3.870.32 1109

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:38 IST

