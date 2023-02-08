Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit rises 120.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.35% to Rs 176.48 crore

Net profit of Remedium Lifecare rose 120.29% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 176.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.176.48206.050.870.341.530.711.520.691.520.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)