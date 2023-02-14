JUST IN
Business Standard

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 29.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 187.00% to Rs 18.11 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 29.74% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 187.00% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.116.31 187 OPM %36.0688.75 -PBDT7.288.73 -17 PBT7.278.73 -17 NP5.868.34 -30

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:43 IST

