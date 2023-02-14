Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 29.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit declines 35.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 187.00% to Rs 18.11 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 29.74% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 187.00% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.116.31 187 OPM %36.0688.75 -PBDT7.288.73 -17 PBT7.278.73 -17 NP5.868.34 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU