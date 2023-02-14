Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 29.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 187.00% to Rs 18.11 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 29.74% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 187.00% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.116.3136.0688.757.288.737.278.735.868.34

