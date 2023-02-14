Krsnaa Diagnostics standalone net profit declines 2.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 115.74 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 2.09% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 115.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.115.74106.3129.1929.0636.0832.8822.1822.2516.8717.23

