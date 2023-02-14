Krsnaa Diagnostics standalone net profit declines 2.09% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Krsnaa Diagnostics commences operations of diagnostics center
Krsnaa Diagnostics provides project update at various locations
Krsnaa Diagnostics plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers pan-India
Krsnaa Diagnostics operationalizes four more diagnostics center in Punjab
Krsnaa Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 43.30% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 115.74 croreNet profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 2.09% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 115.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales115.74106.31 9 OPM %29.1929.06 -PBDT36.0832.88 10 PBT22.1822.25 0 NP16.8717.23 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU