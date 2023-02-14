Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 62.56 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires rose 50.70% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 62.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.5661.192.532.521.861.661.321.071.070.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)