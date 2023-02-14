JUST IN
Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 62.56 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires rose 50.70% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 62.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.5661.19 2 OPM %2.532.52 -PBDT1.861.66 12 PBT1.321.07 23 NP1.070.71 51

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

