Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 62.56 croreNet profit of Kritika Wires rose 50.70% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 62.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.5661.19 2 OPM %2.532.52 -PBDT1.861.66 12 PBT1.321.07 23 NP1.070.71 51
