Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.320.3184.3883.870.270.090.270.090.200.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)