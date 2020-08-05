JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Yes Bank advances after LIC hikes stake
Business Standard

Narayana Hrudayalaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 49.38% to Rs 393.50 crore

Net loss of Narayana Hrudayalaya reported to Rs 119.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.38% to Rs 393.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 777.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales393.50777.37 -49 OPM %-23.3813.13 -PBDT-107.0984.70 PL PBT-153.4543.28 PL NP-119.7130.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU