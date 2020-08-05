Zim Laboratories standalone net profit rises 9133.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.35% to Rs 69.77 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 9133.33% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 69.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.69.7766.8613.954.057.430.593.88-2.492.770.03

