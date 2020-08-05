JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC registers record jump in production, sales in July
Business Standard

Zim Laboratories standalone net profit rises 9133.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.35% to Rs 69.77 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 9133.33% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 69.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales69.7766.86 4 OPM %13.954.05 -PBDT7.430.59 1159 PBT3.88-2.49 LP NP2.770.03 9133

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU