Zim Laboratories standalone net profit rises 9133.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.35% to Rs 69.77 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories rose 9133.33% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 69.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales69.7766.86 4 OPM %13.954.05 -PBDT7.430.59 1159 PBT3.88-2.49 LP NP2.770.03 9133
