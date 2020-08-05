JUST IN
Business Standard

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 719.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.65% to Rs 4382.76 crore

Net Loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 719.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 450.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.65% to Rs 4382.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9255.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4382.769255.99 -53 OPM %-13.58-4.15 -PBDT-783.78-579.68 -35 PBT-1060.01-845.45 -25 NP-719.78-450.53 -60

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 09:10 IST

