BSEL Infrastructure Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BSEL Infrastructure Realty consolidated net profit declines 89.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Sunstar Realty Development reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
RattanIndia Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 308.33% in the March 2020 quarter
KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
GFL standalone net profit declines 99.14% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of BSEL Infrastructure Realty reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-5100.00 -PBDT0.84-2.01 LP PBT0.83-2.02 LP NP0.83-2.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU