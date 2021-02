Natco Pharma launches Brivaracetam tablets under brand BRECITA in India

Used in treatment of epilepsy

Natco Pharma announced the launch of Brivaracetam tablets under brand BRECITA in India. Brivaracetam is indicated towards treatment of epilepsy.

Brivaracetam is developed by UCB Pharma and currently marketed in India by Dr Reddy's under brand name Briviact. NATCO's BRECITA tablets will be available in two strengths of 50mg and 100mg at significantly lower MRP prices of Rs 25/- and Rs 35/- per tablet respectively. Epilepsy patients in India is estimated to be between 5-10 million, as per GEMIND guidelines.

