Natco Pharma launches Brivaracetam tablets under brand BRECITA in India

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma to launch range of Brivaracetam drug for epilepsy treatment
Sun Pharma to introduce Brivaracetam for epilepsy treatment in India
Natco Pharma gains after board OKs hiking stake in Mauritius unit
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 70.08% in the September 2020 quarter
Natco Pharma gains after regulatory approval for CTPR
-
Used in treatment of epilepsyNatco Pharma announced the launch of Brivaracetam tablets under brand BRECITA in India. Brivaracetam is indicated towards treatment of epilepsy.
Brivaracetam is developed by UCB Pharma and currently marketed in India by Dr Reddy's under brand name Briviact. NATCO's BRECITA tablets will be available in two strengths of 50mg and 100mg at significantly lower MRP prices of Rs 25/- and Rs 35/- per tablet respectively. Epilepsy patients in India is estimated to be between 5-10 million, as per GEMIND guidelines.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU