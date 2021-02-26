Infosys to expand its Retirement Services Center of Excellence in Pennsylvania

Infosys announced its commitment to add 300 American workers in Pennsylvania in continuation of its overall hiring plan in the U. S.

The company, known for building leading-edge digital capabilities and training the next generation of global talent, will recruit for a range of opportunities across technology and digital services, client administration, and operations as it expands its new Retirement Services Center of Excellence (the Center).

The Center will develop technology solutions and services to help firms capitalize on the opportunities emerging at the intersection of employee benefits, wealth management, and digital transformation, beginning with a focus on the employee-sponsored retirement plan experience. The Center was conceived last year following the partnership forged with Pennsylvania-based investment management firm Vanguard.

