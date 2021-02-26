Natco Pharma launches epilepsy treatment drug in India

-
-
The drug maker on Friday announced the launch of brivaracetam tablets under brand Brecita in India.Brivaracetam is indicated towards treatment of epilepsy. The product is developed by UCB Pharma and currently marketed in India by Dr Reddy's under brand name Briviact.
Brecita tablets will be available in two strengths of 50mg and 100mg at significantly lower MRP prices of Rs 25 and Rs 35 per tablet, respectively. Epilepsy patients in India is estimated to be between 5-10 million, as per GEMIND guidelines.
Shares of Natco Pharma were up 0.04% at Rs 802.5 on BSE. Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.
The drug maker's consolidated net profit dropped 39.27% to Rs 63.40 crore on 26.33% rise in revenue from operation at Rs 355.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
