Dynamatic Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rane (Madras) Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, STL Global Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2021.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd surged 11.80% to Rs 904 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1742 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd soared 10.31% to Rs 376. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2807 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 20.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 717 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd exploded 9.90% to Rs 9.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3567 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd spurt 9.85% to Rs 21.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3098 shares in the past one month.

