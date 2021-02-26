Steel Authority of India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 73.35, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.54% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% gain in NIFTY and a 58.14% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.35, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.37% on the day, quoting at 14588.55. The Sensex is at 49284.86, down 3.44%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 28.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3928.6, down 2.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1000.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 704.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 75.3, up 2.17% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 93.54% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% gain in NIFTY and a 58.14% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)