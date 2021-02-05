Natco Pharma receives registration approval for Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR)

Natco Pharma announced its registration approval given by Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Technical 93.00% w/ w min. under Section 9(3) of Insecticides Act, 1968.

NATCO would be the first indigenous manufacturer of this technical product.

CTPR technical is formulated into broad-spectrum insecticides used in several crops for better pest management. NATCO hopes to bri ng products based on CTPR shortly that would be affordable and accessible to farmers across India.

CTPR is an active ingredient used in products commercialized by FMC under brands Coragen & Ferterra.

Th e sales generated from CTPR containing products in India, inclusive of third-party marketing companies, as per declaration given by FMC was estimated to be Rs 1540 crores in 2016. NATCO believes the current market size to be over Rs 2000 crore. NATCO has a pending litigation aga inst FMC fo r declaration of freedom to use of CTPR.

