Natco Pharma's unit signs pact with Celgene for cancer drug

Natco Pharma on Friday (10 July) said its Canadian subsidiary has entered into a settlement agreement with biopharmaceutical firm Celgene for Lenalidomide capsules.

Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., has entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb)for the product Lenalidomide capsules in Canada. The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

Shares of Natco Pharma rose 0.07% to Rs 678 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 671.05 to Rs 684.85 so far.

Natco Pharma's net profit declined 22.6% to Rs 93.20 crore on a 0.2% decrease in net sales to Rs 454.80 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Natco Pharma is among fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India.

