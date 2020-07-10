Volumes soar at Redington India Ltd counter

-
Redington India Ltd clocked volume of 13.93 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 34.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40902 shares
Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 July 2020.
Redington India Ltd clocked volume of 13.93 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 34.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40902 shares. The stock lost 0.82% to Rs.90.90. Volumes stood at 39894 shares in the last session.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.91% to Rs.44.00. Volumes stood at 3.72 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd notched up volume of 7829 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2851 shares. The stock rose 1.76% to Rs.220.00. Volumes stood at 674 shares in the last session.
Biocon Ltd notched up volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.418.20. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94999 shares. The stock gained 1.05% to Rs.182.05. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.
